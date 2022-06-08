Palestinians angry due to Israel's escalation, political vacuum, double standards

The Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Tuesday that Palestinians are angry due to Israeli escalation, the political vacuum and international double standards regarding the situation in Palestine.

In a press conference held in Ramallah with German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Energy Robert Habeck, Shtayyeh also expressed that Palestinians are displeased about the economic consequences of international crises and the rise in prices.

Shtayyeh shared that he discussed with Habeck the political situation in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli escalation, as well as tackling bilateral relations and Germany's support for energy projects in Palestine.

He added that he briefed Habeck on the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem, providing protection against settler attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the policy of executing innocent people, including Palestinian women and children.

"We and Germany stand in a firm position on the protection of international law, human rights and the two-state solution on the 1967 borders," Shtayyeh stressed.

"We discussed issues related to bilateral relations, economic, environmental and energy issues, and the Palestinian-German relations, which are based on friendship, respect for international law and the spirit of joint cooperation between the two countries," Shtayyeh explained.

He noted that Germany is one of the most important donors for Palestine, directly and through the European Union.

Shtayyeh called on Germany to pressure Israel to allow elections to be held in all Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, in accordance with the signed agreements.

"The region needs European, German and international intervention," Shtayyeh urged, stressing that Palestine deserves to be a state recognised by the international community, and the Palestinian people deserve to live in their independent state.

Meanwhile, Habeck suggested that ending the conflict could be achieved through the two-state solution, noting that he discussed with Shtayyeh ways to create conditions to outline a path to a political solution.

He added that his country greatly supports development projects in Palestine, adding that the two sides discussed ways to support the energy sector, specifically by providing solar energy in Palestinian refugee camps.

