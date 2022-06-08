Russia, Iran discuss bilateral ties, restoration of Iran nuclear deal in phone call

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, discussed bilateral cooperation and the Iran nuclear deal, Wednesday, with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, according to the Kremlin, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Putin offered condolences for a train wreck in eastern Iran that killed 17 people and left many injured, during the telephone call.

The Russian President expressed a mutual stance to develop and strengthen ties to implement joint projects in trade and the economy.

The two leaders also noted the necessity of achieving final agreements regarding the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal.

"The issues of ensuring regional stability and security were also touched upon. In particular, the commitment to further work within the framework of the Astana process to promote the Syrian settlement was confirmed," according to a statement.

Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal have been stalled amid key disagreements between Tehran and Washington.

The US walked out of the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Iran. In response, Tehran ramped up its uranium enrichment process from 3.65 per cent stipulated in the deal, to 60 per cent.