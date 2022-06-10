Palestinian prisoner on 99th day of hunger strike rushed to hospital

Palestinian detainee, Khalil Awawdeh, held by Israel has been rushed to a hospital following serious health complications, reported Wafa news agency.

Today marks his 99th day of hunger strike to protest his administrative detention in Israel, without trial or charge.

Khalil, a father of four, was detained on 27 December 2021, and held under administrative detention – a policy that allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS), the 40-year-old was urgently transferred from Ramleh Prison in central Israel to an Israeli hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated.

Following his difficulty in speaking and communicating, in addition to severe pain throughout his body, especially in his lower limbs and muscles, he was transferred from administrative detention in Ofer Prison to Ramleh Prison clinic, which is called "the slaughterhouse" by Palestinian prisoners.

Khalil lost over 16 kilogrammes as a result of his refusal to take any food, supplements, vitamins or salt water for more than three months, added PPS.

Israel has escalated the use of administrative detention against Palestinians as part of the war against them.

Palestinians staged a rally in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, to show solidarity with Khalil and another hunger-striking detainee, Raed Rayan, also protesting his administrative detention.

Organised by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the rally was held outside the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City.

"Israel is fully responsible for the life of the Palestinian hunger strikers," PFLP member Awad Al-Sultan told the rally.

He called on international human rights groups to send medical teams to examine the health of the Palestinian hunger strikers and "to shed the light on the suffering of detainees in Israeli jails."

According to the Palestine Prisoners' Society there are around 4,700 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including around 600 held without charge or trial.