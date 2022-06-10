Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan civilian opposition begins 'unofficial' talks with military

Representatives of several Sudanese political parties hold a conference entitled the "National Consensus Charter of the Forces of Freedom and Change" in Sudan's capital Khartoum on October 2, 2021 [ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images]
Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition has begun an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, two political sources said yesterday, according to Reuters.

The meeting is the first of its kind since the military took over power in Sudan in October 2021.

The coalition known as the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) agreed to "unofficially" meet with the military to "discuss means of ending the 25th of October coup and handing Power over to civilian coalitions", Sudan's Congress party announced in a statement yesterday.

The coup ended a power-sharing arrangement agreed in 2019 with civilian political parties following the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir.

