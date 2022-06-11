Syria: Russia condemns Israel airstrike on Damascus airport

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that Russia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike on Damascus International Airport and calls on the Israeli side to "stop this vicious practice."

The ministry stated that on 10 June, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, and the target of the attack was Damascus International Airport.

A statement on the ministry's website expressed: "We are compelled to reiterate that the ongoing Israeli shelling of the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, in violation of the basic norms of international law, is absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn Israel's provocative attack on the most important object of the Syrian civilian infrastructure."

The Foreign Ministry stressed: "Such irresponsible actions create serious risks for international air traffic and put the lives of innocent people in real danger."

