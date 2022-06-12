Morocco, Israel ink basketball cooperation agreement

Morocco's Royal Basketball Federation said Sunday it signed a cooperation agreement with the Israeli Basketball Association (IBBA), Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Moroccan federation said the deal aims to develop the basketball sport in both countries.

According to the statement, a friendly basketball match will be held between Moroccan and Israeli women's national teams on June 15 in Rabat.

Sunday's agreement was the first of its kind between the IBBA and that of an Arab country.

In December 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

