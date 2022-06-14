Algeria, France Foreign Ministers discuss crisis with Spain

Algerian Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, held talks over the phone with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, on Tuesday amid a crisis between the North African country and Spain, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The two chief diplomats discussed Algerian-French relations, as well as other regional issues of common interest, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A statement by the French Foreign Ministry said the discussions dwelt on the developments related to the crisis between Algeria and Spain.

Colonna underlined the importance of pursuing dialogue to overcome common challenges, the statement said.

Last week, Algeria suspended its 20-year-old friendship and cooperation treaty with Spain, amid a diplomatic spat on the disputed Western Sahara region.

In March, Spain backed the position of Algeria's arch-rival, Morocco, on the Western Sahara.

Algeria-Morocco ties have been tense for decades, against the backdrop of the disputed Sahara region between Rabat and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Read: Algeria reviews agreements with Spain and rejects French visit over Western Sahara