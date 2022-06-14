Latest News
Israel razes Palestinians lands, uproots olive trees in southern West Bank
West pressuring Arab states to condemn Russia's operation in Ukraine
Bahrain king orders cabinet reshuffle
New ways needed to get Israel to comply with int'l law, UN commission on Palestine says
Palestine factions in Gaza call on mediators to stop Israel violations
Egypt releases 15 political prisoners held in pretrial detention
Saudi Arabia visit will focus on Israel's security, says US president
US Envoy lands in Lebanon for talks on maritime gas dispute with Israel
UN launches public fundraising drive to prevent Yemen tanker oil spill
Israel government closer to collapse after lawmaker quits
Iran-Turkiye military confrontation in Syria 'highly likely', former Iranian diplomat says
Turkiye Presidency submits motion to Parliament on extending troop deployment in Libya
Israel violated Lebanon airspace over 22,000 times since 2007, report finds
Biden to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia next month
1st group of Turkish pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
