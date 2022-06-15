PA 'security thugs' target An-Najah University students with live bullets

The Palestinian Authority (PA)'s "security thugs" on Tuesday targeted students at the campus of An-Najah National University with live bullets, injuring several of them, Safa Press Agency reported.

The PA security: "Violently dispersed a peaceful student protest organised against the university's policies and used live ammunition to carry out the mission."

According to Safa, the PA security services and the university's security detained 30 female students on campus and beat them.

Medical sources reported that four students were wounded and rushed to hospitals for treatment, including one who sustained wounds to the head.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer was also beaten by the university guards and removed from the university.

The Student Hirak at the university announced it would start a campaign to incite students to withdraw from the university and instruct new secondary school graduates not to enrol there.

"Students do not want to study at a university that does not respect them or guarantee their freedom of speech," Spokesperson of the Students Hirak Sohaib Hamad asserted.

"An-Najah University is writing its final chapter after what happened today on campus," Hamad expressed.

