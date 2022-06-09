An-Najah University takes measures against student protest aggression

The An-Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus pledged on Wednesday to take punitive measures against staff and students involved in the aggression on a student protest organised off campus, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, the university confirmed that it dealt with the incident outside of its premises: "Very seriously to ensure that it will not be repeated in the future."

According to the statement, which Quds Press reported, the university dismissed any staff member and student involved in the incident.

"The university will also send away anyone attempting to disrupt the educational process or destabilise the university," the statement asserted, noting that an investigation committee will be formed to follow up on the issue.

Early on Wednesday, Palestinian security services and Fatah's student party attacked a protest organised by the Islamic Bloc, Hamas's student wing, in front of the university.

The Islamic Bloc aimed to protest against the attack on its head carried out by Palestinian security services and university security guards.

Quds Press reported that the Palestinian Authority prevented media from covering the protest. One journalist posted a live video on Facebook showing his camera, which he said was broken by Palestinian security as he attempted to cover the incident.

