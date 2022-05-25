Birzeit University launches digital portal for Israeli violence against prisoners

Birzeit University launched a digital search portal yesterday for Israeli army and settler violence against Palestinian prisoners, Quds Press has reported. The portal is called "Architecture of Violence: Narratives of Palestinian Prisoners" and was launched in cooperation with the Abdel Mohsin Al-Qattan Foundation.

According to Quds Press, the portal aims to reveal the crimes of the Israeli occupation, while contributing to research methodologies in occupied Palestine. The project came into being through the efforts of professors and students in the Architecture Department at Birzeit University.

According to Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, the Israeli occupation authorities have detained more than 800,000 Palestinians under military orders in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.

This figure is approximately 20 per cent of the total Palestinian population in the occupied territories and as much as 40 per cent of the total male Palestinian population. It also includes approximately 10,000 women jailed since 1967, as well as 8,000 Palestinian children arrested since 2000.

