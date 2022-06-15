Turkiye establishes 'red line' diplomacy to solve grain crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war

Turkiye's National Defence Ministry said Wednesday it has implemented "red line" diplomacy to solve the grain crisis caused by the Russian war on Ukraine, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A "red line" was formed to discuss the issue more closely and bring it to a conclusion, under the leadership of Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar. The Ukrainian and Russian Defence Ministries will each assign one General who will be in direct contact with Turkiye to solve the problem.

"We have intense negotiation traffic with both Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have some reservations. We are working to eliminate the reservations. We are hopeful," said Akar.

Akar held separate telephone conversations last week with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

READ: Turkiye in talks with Russia, Ukraine to set up wheat export corridor

While the negative effect of the situation on countries in different geographies was discussed, a new step was taken toward the solution to the problem.

Akar also underlined the importance of establishing a cease-fire as soon as possible before the humanitarian situation gets worse.

As food-laden ships cannot leave Ukrainian ports, there is a grain crisis around the world. Mines laid around the port make the situation even more difficult.

Up to 25 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently said, adding he was seeking a secure corridor for Ukrainian vessels to ship it out to head off food shortages in some parts of the world.