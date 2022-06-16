Iran deals continuous secret blows to Israel

Former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Ali Jafari announced on Wednesday that his country's resistance has been dealing "blows" to the Israeli occupation, Iranian media reported.

"The Zionist regime and its officials know better what blows they have received from the Islamic Republic so far, some of which are still in progress," Mohammad Ali Jafari told Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

Jafari confirmed that the number of IRGC operations has increased, but many are kept confidential.

He claimed that some of the "blows" have occurred in Israel, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and countries across the region.

Jafari said Iran's attacks were contrary to the "cowardly assassination" of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, who was shot five times in his car last month in front of his house in Tehran.

He insisted Khodaei had no operation value, but Iran had dealt several more "significant blows" to Israel before and after Khodaei's assassination, refusing to give more details.

"When the Zionist regime conducts one operation, it is mindful that it would get responses for it several times," he told Tasnim, claiming Israel was using psychological warfare by claiming credit for attacks for which it was not responsible.

Israeli occupation authorities and officials have warned Israelis against travelling to Turkey due to fears of attacks by Iranian agents.

