Israel closes entrance to Palestine village for 8th day in a row

Israeli occupation authorities closed the main entrance of Aboud village, based northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, for the eighth consecutive day, reported Wafa news agency.

According to local residents, Israeli occupation forces stationed at the military watchtower near the entrance set up iron gates to prevent vehicles travelling through and to force villagers to take an alternative longer route to reach their homes and workplaces.

Residents believe this is also part of efforts to deter people from other cities and villages from visiting.

The Israeli army systematically closes entrances to villages and imposes lockdown on areas – from hours to days – as a form of collective punishment, a practice documented and condemned by rights groups.

With a balanced Muslim and Christian population who live in harmony, the village is renowned for its many historic and archaeological sites, including eight Roman churches, monasteries, ancient tombs and old homes.

READ: Israel delivers 9 stop construction notices to Palestinians