Qatar ruler receives message from Saudi King on bilateral ties

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday received a written message from Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz on bilateral relations between the two Gulf neighbours, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The message was delivered by Saudi Ambassador, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, who discussed with the Qatari ruler ways of boosting relations between Doha and Riyadh, the state news agency, QNA, reported.

The message came as US President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia next month, where he will hold a summit with the leaders of the Gulf countries as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

On Saturday, Biden announced that any trip to Saudi Arabia would be for a "larger meeting" on regional security.

In January 2021, relations between Doha and Riyadh witnessed positive steps after signing a reconciliation agreement in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, which brought down the curtain on the Gulf crisis that broke out in the summer of 2017.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have made efforts to develop their bilateral relations, after four years of a rupture.

