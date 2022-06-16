Ukraine requests $500m loan from Israel

The Ukrainian government has submitted an official request to the Israeli government to secure a $500 million loan to help its severely damaged economy due to Russia's war, Israel's Ynet News website reported.

The request came in an official letter sent by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office in Jerusalem on behalf of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In an interview with Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Korniychuk confirmed that he had submitted the request, stating: "This is not a large sum for the State of Israel. I hope that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will consider it positively."

Bennett's office confirmed receipt of the letter, adding that the ambassador would receive a response after the matter had been examined.

Israel is not the only country where the Ukrainians have turned for financial assistance. Japan provided Ukraine with a $600 million loan, Germany provided €300 million and Canada provided $800 million.

