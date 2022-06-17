Iran receives $1.6bn of gas debt from Iraq

Iran has received from Iraq a sum of $1.6 billion the Arab country owed to Iran for imports of natural gas in the past years, according to remarks by the Iranian Oil Minister, Javad Owji, AFP reports.

According to the report, Baghdad had been scheduled to pay that amount to Tehran before the start of June.

Owji stated that, on Thursday, the new payment by Iraq is related to an outstanding debt for natural gas imports that had taken place before the current Iranian administration came to office in August, report says.

Last year, Iraq has secured special waivers from US sanctions on Iran to be able to import natural gas and electricity from its eastern neighbour.

