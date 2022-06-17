Israeli kills 3 Palestinians in northern occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation army shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others this morning in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Palestine TV reported that the Israeli army carried out an assassination operation in Jenin, which resulted in "the martyrdom of Baraa Lahluh, Laith Abu Srour and Youssef Salah."

Eyewitnesses said Israeli troops stormed Jenin city and opened fire at a car killing three passengers.

For its part, the Israeli occupation army claimed that suspects in a vehicle on the side of a road in Jenin opened fire at soldiers operating in the area.

"Armed assailants inside the vehicle began shooting at the soldiers, who responded with live fire to neutralise the assailants," the military claimed in a brief statement. Their claim could not be independently verified.

