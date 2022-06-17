Turkiye mobilises all its resources for education: President

The Turkish President, on Friday, stressed that Turkiye had always set education as a priority over the past 20 years, corresponding to his party's rule, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking at an end of 2021-2022 academic year ceremony in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We are in a multifaceted struggle to raise the quality of education, make education more widespread and achieve equality of opportunity in education."

Erdogan noted that Turkiye has always allocated the lion's share to education in all budgets prepared by his Justice and Development (AK) Party governments.

"We have inaugurated in our 81 provinces a large number of educational institutions, from kindergartens to primary schools, from secondary schools to high schools and universities," said Erdogan.

"That is why we see education as the beginning of every work. That is why we mobilise all our resources for education. We consider every penny spent for education as the biggest investment made for Turkiye's future," he also said.

"We want every kid of ours, boys and girls alike, to receive education, and the child of every citizen, rich and poor alike, to pursue the highest quality of education," the President added.

READ: Erdogan: Turkey education hub for int'l students