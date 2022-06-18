Israel settlers attack elderly West Bank Palestinian 

Israeli settlers on Saturday night attacked and injured an elderly Palestinian man in the occupied southern West Bank city of Hebron, family sources shared.

The Israeli occupation settlers also attacked Palestinian homes in the area.

Palestinian medical sources identified the elderly man as Abdul Karim Al-Jabari.

Areej, Al-Jabari's daughter, said that the Israeli settlers attacked her father while he was working on his farm, resulting in head injuries. The elderly man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Settlers also attacked Al-Jabari's house, located near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba, east of Hebron, and other homes in the neighbourhoods. The settlers vandalised gardens and properties, terrorising women and children.

Extremist settlers living in illegal settlements in Hebron regularly attack Palestinian civilians under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

