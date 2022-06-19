Tunisian judges extend strike to protest president's policies

Tunisian judges have extended their ongoing strike for a third week in protest of the sacking of their colleagues by President Kais Saied, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The strike has yet to achieve results as the president ignored our protest," Murad al-Masoudi, the head of the Association of Young Judges, told Anadolu Agency.

"We have decided to extend the strike for a third week," he added, vowing further escalations if their demands were not heeded.

"Judges will also stage a "day of anger" next week to express our rejection of Saied's policies," al-Masoudi said.

On June 1, the Tunisian president sacked 57 judges, citing corruption and covering up terrorist cases, accusations that were vehemently rejected by judges.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority last year in July. He later dissolved the suspended parliament.

While Saied insists his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

