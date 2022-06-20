Egypt: business delegation goes to Israel for first time in 10 years

The Israeli Economy Ministry announced the arrival last night of an Egyptian delegation representing factory owners and businessmen as part of the QIZ agreement between Israel, Egypt and the US. "Members of the delegation will visit Israeli factories and meet with Israeli companies and businessmen," explained the ministry.

According to Israel's Channel 7, this visit is the first of its kind in a decade. It noted that the delegation is made up of twelve individuals.

The QIZ agreement is a trade agreement with a political nature, in which Israel gets maximum benefit, unlike Egypt. The Egyptians export some products to the US without facing customs charges, on condition that the raw materials used to manufacture the products are imported from Israel.

READ: Why do Arab 'normalisers' never seek their people's approval of ties with Israel?