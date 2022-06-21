Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt: former education minister faces corruption claims

The first education minister appointed by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi after his 2013 coup is facing allegations of corruption between June 2014 and September 2015, Arabi21.com reported on Monday.

Documents obtained by the media suggest that Ahmed Abdel-Khaleq committed three financial violations while he was a minister and head of Al-Mansoura University. The violations related to him allegedly receiving much more than the normal salary for someone in a similar position in other universities.

A government regulation body has rechecked the measures which approved the double payments for the former minister and has confirmed that they broke the law.

