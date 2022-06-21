Sudan denies cutting relations with Israel

The head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, yesterday denied recent reports about his country's move to cut relations with Israel.

Al-Burhan told Al-Hurra that Sudan's ties with Israel had never been "severed."

The Sudanese leader recently said that he had broken the so-called "The Three No's in the face of Israel." The Three No's: No peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with Israel, is a resolution that was announced during an Arab League Summit on 29 August 1967, which was held after the Arab defeat by Israel in the Six-Day War.

He said that when the Three No's were announced it was in Sudan's interest then. The situation today is, however, different and hence relations are justified, according to the Sudanese leader.

READ: Sudan's ties with Israel have not reached normalisation level, Burhan says