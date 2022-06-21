'The fastest Constitution draft in the world' restores presidential system to Tunisia

The Head of the Economic and Social Committee that oversaw the national dialogue, Ibrahim Bouderbala, revealed that the draft of the new Constitution has been completed, pointing out that it will be handed over on Monday to President Kais Saied.

In a radio statement, Bouderbala said: "A return to the presidential system has been approved in the new draft of the Constitution, and the President of the Republic is the one who is authorised to appoint the members of the government, which will be responsible before him" noting that "the President of the Republic is the head of the executive authority in the new Constitution, and the government will assist him to accomplish his program".

He also pointed out that the new draft Constitution stipulates that "trade union activity is guaranteed, except for the army" stressing the need to "rationalise trade union activity in order not to be under the influence of any political party."

The Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, Noureddine Taboubi, said: "If the leaks are true about the economic and social policies that will be included in the new draft Constitution, then peace be upon the world," noting that "the Constitution is not a composition and it must include only main headings on inalienable rights".

A local newspaper published a few days ago what it alleged as a leaked copy of the first chapter of the "draft Constitution", which is mainly relating to economic and development policy and the decentralisation path, and stipulates "establishing an economic and social democracy that will enable the country to emerge from the current deep crisis".

Opposition activist, Abdellatif Derbala, wrote on his Facebook page: "Kais Saied and Sadok Belaid enter the Guinness Book of Records for the fastest writing of a State Constitution in the world in the modern era!"

"If Kais Saied's Constitution was not written by him and was actually prepared in advance – regardless of all the propaganda of the promotional plays organised recently, and the formal advisory committees appointed by the President – and if all matters that were announced were true, then the names of 'Kais Saied' and 'Sadok Belaid' must be registered in the Guinness Book of Records", Derbala added.