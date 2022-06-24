Libya: Egypt statements on unity gov't 'violate sovereignty'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Libyan National Unity Government expressed "surprise" at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson's statement regarding the national unity government and the roadmap for the political dialogue forum signed in Geneva.

In a statement issued yesterday the ministry said the Egyptian official's "interference in Libyan affairs" was "an infringement on national sovereignty", explaining that the political process is a Libyan affair and no state can set the start or end date of national political processes.

The ministry said the Geneva Agreement confirmed the end of the transitional phase by holding elections, and making the dates "organisational and not binding", explaining that such statements have serious repercussions on the security and stability of Libya and that Libya is able to decide its fate.

The ministry added that it is following up with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's response regarding the complaints raised by Libyan citizens over the improper treatment at the Libyan-Egyptian border, saying the Egyptian response was "inappropriate and contrary to reality and truth".

