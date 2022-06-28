Israel passes 1st reading of Knesset dispersal Bill

Israeli lawmakers, on Tuesday morning, passed the first reading of a Bill that proposes the dispersal of the 24th Knesset, or parliament, pushing the country into its fifth elections in three and half years, Anadolu News Agency reports.

As 53 deputies voted in favour of the Bill in the General Assembly session, no lawmakers voted against it or abstained from voting, according to a statement issued by Knesset.

The final readings of the Bill to disperse the Israeli parliament were set for Wednesday.

As the coalition prefers early elections to be held on 1 November, the opposition side presses for elections on 25 October, according to local media.

On Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, and Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, announced their agreement to dissolve the Knesset and hold early elections.

If the Knesset approves the Bill in the final readings, Lapid will become the head of a transitional government until a new Cabinet is formed after the elections.

