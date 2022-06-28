Oman, Egypt sign host of agreements to boost relations

Oman and Egypt on Tuesday signed a flurry of agreements to enhance relations between the two Arab nations, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the Omani state news agency, ONA, six memoranda of understanding were signed in the fields of economy, industry, trade, environment, maritime transport, and astronomical and geophysical research.

Three executive programs were also inked in the fields of youth and sports, labour and training and education and scientific research.

The deals were signed by Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaid, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi is currently visiting the Gulf state for talks with Omani officials, as part of a Gulf tour that will also take him to Bahrain.

The tour comes ahead of a planned visit by US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia in mid-July.

