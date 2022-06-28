UAE offers to mediate prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered its "assistance" in a potential prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported yesterday, citing a law enforcement source.

The agency quoted the source as saying that "senior officials" from the UAE have approached Russia with a proposal to assist in the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine.

The same source explained that the proposals submitted by the UAE will be taken into consideration when preparing lists of prisoners of war with the Ukrainian side.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February Inna move which has seen it come under worldwide condemnation.

