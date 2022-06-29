25% rise in number of mental health cases among Israelis living around Gaza 

The number of Israelis with mental health problems living in the area around Gaza had risen by 25 per cent since the 2021 Israeli offensive on the besieged enclave, Al-Resalah newspaper said.

The Palestinian newspaper said Israel Hayom reported the Israeli Ministry of Health saying that 3,569 patients attended mental health clinics following the 2021 offensive, compared to 2,831 in the previous year.

According to these numbers, there has been an increase by 25 per cent of patients suffering mental health problems, noting that they needed psychological counselling and support.

This number, the Ministry of Health said, excluded the number of patients who sought help and counselling during the offensive.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that there is a rise in the number of Israelis who seek help from mental health professionals after every Israeli offensive on Gaza.

OPINION: Israel's colonial violence must be named as the cause of Palestinian suffering