Gaza holds swimming club for autistic children

The Dolphin Club in Gaza has set up a camp for children with autism in an effort to help them face their fear of water and enhance their ability to interact, deal and integrate into society.

Due to limited funding, every two children have a designated coach who eased them into the water. The six-day event has proven to be so successful that parents are calling for it to be extended. They reported that their children had benefited from the camp, their bodies had strengthened and their heart rate and activity levels had improved.

The camp also gave the children a safe environment to learn more and deal with their surroundings, they said.