Israel army: Hamas hacked soldiers' phones

The Israeli army recognised that Hamas hacked the smartphones of its soldiers and officers through fake social media accounts, Maan news agency reported yesterday.

Maan said that Israel's Channel 12 broadcast a lengthy report that disclosed Hamas' success in hacking the smartphones of its soldiers and officers despite the army's effort to undermine the attempt.

The report pointed to the use of fake social media accounts with pictures of young ladies collected from the internet.

Hamas hackers, the report said, persuaded the Israeli soldiers to download apps in order to control their phones.

The report said that joint operations carried out by several Israeli units undermined the attempted hacking, claiming that no sensitive security information had been transmitted.

