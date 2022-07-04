Israel's Lapid repeats his predecessors' threats against Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas

Israel's new Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid yesterday repeated his predecessors' threats towards Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, local media reported.

Addressing the Cabinet meeting, he said that all members should work together to face the threats posed by Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas.

"In the coming months, our goal, of all of us around this table, is to manage the government as if there is no election," the Jerusalem Post reported Lapid saying.

"The citizens of Israel deserve a functioning government at all times," he added. "That is the expectation from us."

"We must act on all fronts at any given time, and that is exactly what we'll do. This government will continue to act for the good of the citizens exactly as it did over the past year."

Lapid stated that the teachers' strike, hospital budgets, defence against Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah cannot wait.

He also pointed to the Israel Air Force's attack on alleged Hezbollah drones which Israel said were on their way to carry out attacks on the Karish gas field in the disputed waters.

Lapid claimed that Karish is located in the Israeli Exclusive Economic Zone, considering the alleged attempted attacks by the drones a violation of Israeli sovereignty.

"The IDF shot down three hostile UAVs yesterday [Saturday] that tried to damage Israeli infrastructure in Israeli economic waters," Lapid said.

Israel will hold its fifth election in less than four years after the Knesset dissolved itself last month after the coalition lost its majority.