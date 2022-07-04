UNRWA denies shortage of food aid to refugees in Gaza

Spokesman for UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Adnan Abu-Hasna, yesterday denied shortages of food aid for refugees in Gaza.

"The reports about the food aid shortages were not precise," he said, stressing that the food aid currently in UNRWA's warehouses "is enough until the end of this year."

He also denied speaking to the media about this issue, highlighting that the food aid programme is ongoing.

Abu-Hasna's remarks came following a statement by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), claiming that he had announced that UNRWA would not be able to complete

its food aid programme at the end of this month.

The spokesman also said that UNRWA is preparing to buy food for next year's aid programme.

Regarding the salaries of UNRWA's employees, he said: "There is no problem with the salaries for July and August."

He noted that UNRWA's General-Commissioner, Philippe Lazzarini, had visited more than 60 countries around the world to mobilise support for the international body.

UNRWA has previously said that the gap between the financial deficit and the expenses had been reduced, but the organisation is still facing financial challenges.