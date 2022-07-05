Algeria: Hamas invited to independence anniversary celebration

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement is taking part in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Algerian independence at the invitation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, accompanied by a senior delegation, arrived in Algeria on Sunday evening.

"The Palestinian people and their resistance look at Algeria's revolution as a source of inspiration and a light on the way towards the liberation of all of Palestine," said the movement. "We thank the Algerian leadership for this invitation and call on Algeria to remain a supporter of the Palestinians and their cause, and to continue rejecting all normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation state."

The people of Algeria fought against a brutal French occupation for 130 years before achieving independence in 1962.

