Israel forces, settlers beat Palestine worker to death

Palestinian worker Ahmad Harb Ayyad was beaten to death by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, the Palestinian Labour Ministry in Gaza announced this morning.

According to the ministry, the 32-year-old worker, who is from Gaza, was beaten last night near the illegal Separation Wall in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Ayyad's family accused Israeli occupation forces and settlers of beating him to death as he tried to cross through a hole in the wall to reach his workplace in Israel.

His body was handed over to the family last night through the Erez crossing in the north of the besieged Gaza Strip and was later laid to rest.

Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces also opened fire and injured another Palestinian man in the same area near.

The Labour Ministry condemned the killing of the worker and held the Israeli government fully responsible for "this crime".

