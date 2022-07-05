Live art protest in support of Uyghur Muslim to be held in London

Acclaimed artists are due to lead a protest against China's policies against the minority Uyghur community on the 13th anniversary of the Urumqi Massacre tomorrow.

Some 1,000 Muslim Uyghur were killed in the massacre and 5,000 more were arrested by Chines authorities.

To commemorate the event, Stand4Uyghurs Campaign is coming together with numerous rights groups to host the 'Paints an Image of China's Genocide Against Uyghur Muslims' outside the Chinese Embassy in central London tomorrow.

Acclaimed artist Shams will take part in the event painting a large canvas live to highlight the religious suppression, state surveillance, concentration camps, systematic control of births, torture, and abuse the Chinese government inflicts on Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Calling for an end to the genocide, the rights groups outlined a list of their demands, including the closure of the concentration camps in which Uyghur Muslim are being held and tortured, an end to forced labour in factories and fields, the return of missing children and information about missing people, an end to the sterilisation of the Chinese Muslim community, and the return of homes and business which have been forcibly confiscated.

Stand4Uyghurs is a coalition-based campaign with over 100 grassroot Muslim organisations whose core aim is to mobilise the community towards effective action for Uyghur and other ethnic minority Muslims who are facing severe oppression by the Chinese Communist Party in occupied East Turkestan (Xinjiang).

