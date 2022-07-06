Egypt: man sues his wife for giving birth to Down's syndrome baby

An Egyptian man has filed a lawsuit against his wife for giving birth to a baby with Down's syndrome, it has been reported. The court hearing the case ruled to reject the lawsuit and provide justice for the woman.

Ghada Al-Absi told Al-Arabiya that she was "surprised" by February's lawsuit from her husband. "He asked for financial compensation and the annulment of our marriage contract after I had given birth to our daughter, Sidra, who had Down's syndrome and died soon after her birth."

Al-Absi pointed out that she was subjected to "psychological abuse." Her husband claimed that he had "deceived him" and concealed that she knew about the condition before the child was born. "This was not true," she insisted.

Her husband told the court that he was "psychologically and financially harmed by this marriage." He was also reported to have filed other lawsuits demanding the cancellation of his wife's novel bearing the name of their daughter. However, the court ruled in Al-Absi's favour a week ago.

READ: In Egypt, manhunt underway for judge as body of his wife found buried on his farm