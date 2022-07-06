Hezbollah demands full oil and gas rights for Lebanon

The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah demanded on Tuesday that Lebanon should be given its full oil and gas rights in its territorial waters, agencies have reported.

"Today we are facing a rightful demand related to Lebanon's restoration of its oil and gas wealth in its territorial waters," said Sheikh Naim Qassem in a speech at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the foundation of the movement. "The promises made by some about postponing the solution are not useful."

The Hezbollah official stressed that Lebanon is strong enough to stop time passing while the Israeli occupation government is working and extracting oil and gas, and trying to make its presence [in Lebanese waters] a reality.

"The equation is clear: we demand our oil and our rights uncompromised," insisted Qassem. "Lebanon is not weak and is able to protect its rights."

He pointed out that the new parliament in Beirut represents a new phase, and accountability begins from now for every Member of Parliament. The existence of a government is better than not having one, he said, with more benefits than retaining an interim administration.

However, concluded Sheikh Qassem, the US and other parties do not want the Lebanese to have a government because they do not want the Lebanese to stop suffering.

