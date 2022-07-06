Official: Egypt national dialogue initiative will not include Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood will not be invited to participate in the national dialogue initiative launched by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi earlier this year, an official said.

Al-Sisi came to power after orchestrating a bloody military coup in 2013 in which he ousted the democratically elected Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

National Dialogue Coordinator, Diyaa Rashwan, said the dialogue which began yesterday will not include the Muslim Brotherhood in any way. The group, he added, is banned in Egypt and therefore will not be invited.

The constitution will also not be under discussion, he added, explaining: "This constitution is respected by everyone, and it is untouchable, and it is not included in the dialogue agenda except for the implementation of the provisions that brought it."

Rashwan's confirmation came two days after Al-Sisi said the national dialogue included everyone except "one faction" who in 2013 had turned down his proposal to hold early presidential elections, referring to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The second session of the Dialogue Board of Trustees is scheduled to take place on 19 July.

