Hamas discusses easing of travel through Egypt for Gaza residents 

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has held discussions with the authorities in Cairo about the easing of travel through Egypt for the residents of the Gaza Strip, Safa news agency reported on Wednesday.

Security and commercial issues were also on the agenda during the visit to the Egyptian capital by a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau, Mahmoud Al-Zahar.

He told Al-Aqsa TV that the explained and clarified many issues which had been distorted through the media. "It was necessary to clarify these issues," he said. "The meetings with the Egyptian officials were positive and we will see positive changes related to the travel of Gaza residents through Egypt very soon."

Al-Zahar, who holds dual Palestinian and Egyptian citizenship, added that commercial relations between Gaza and Egypt will be changed for the better in the very near future.

