Relatives of detainees in Saudi Arabia, Egypt call on Biden to 'alleviate their suffering'

Relatives of American detainees in Saudi Arabia and Egypt have called on US President Joe Biden to help with their release during his scheduled tour of the Middle East this month.

The White House received a letter written by the relatives of detainees, some of whom hold American citizenship. They said: "We spent many occasions such as holidays, the birth of children and grandchildren, and other important family events, with vacant seats at our tables."

They appealed to the US president to "alleviate their suffering."

According to the Wall Street Journal the letter added that families are still waiting "with hope for Biden's electoral promises." They said: "We worry that these warmer relations will only eclipse the plight of our loved ones, and we at least expect closer ties be utilized to insist on their release and our reunification."

The newspaper pointed out that it did not receive any responses from the White House, the Saudi or Egyptian governments regarding the letter.

Among the persons who signed the letter are the sister of Saudi activist Loujain Alhathloul, the son of preacher Salman Al-Ouda, and the family of Sarah and Omar Eljaberi.

The letter comes days after relatives of US citizens detained in Saudi Arabia and Egypt expressed their anger at not being invited to take part in a phone call last month with the Secretary of State. Antony Blinken spoke to the families of citizens detained in other countries, such as Russia, Venezuela and Rwanda, on 22 June, and assured them that he and the government are "working to bring your loved ones home."

