Severe child malnutrition up 300% amid Somalia drought: Aid group

July 8, 2022 at 8:02 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Somalia
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - MARCH 9: Somali boys wait in line at a World Food program 'wet food' distribution center in central Mogadishu. Hundreds of new arrivals, mostly from the hardest hit drought regions in the south, are pouring into Mogadishu in search of food. According to a United Nations February 2017 report, famine could soon be a reality in Somalia, largely due consecutive and severe drought. There are already worrying similarities to the situation in 2011, when 260,000 died. In the worst affected areas, chiefly rural communities, crops have been wiped out and livestock died, while communities are being forced to sell their assets, and borrow money and food to survive. Some 6.2 million are in need of humanitarian assistance. Of these, 3 million people cannot meet their daily food requirements and need urgent humanitarian assistance. UN humanitarian efforts, from UN agencies such as UN OCHA, World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF as well as on the ground NGO's, are all in overdrive mode providing the a combination of food distribution, access and security as well as medical support and treatment. Cholera has now taken hold in remote areas as water sources become scarce and that available has become expensive to buy. Villagers affected, mostly in the southern part of the country, have resorted to drinking stagnant and dirty water with the last count of cholera victims now past 7,500. With the rainy season due in April, the probability of full-out famine will become a stark reality if the season again provides a lower than needed rainfall amount. (Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)
Somali boys wait in line at a World Food program 'wet food' distribution center in central Mogadishu [Giles Clarke/Getty Images]
The number of children in Somalia who needed treatment for the most dangerous form of malnutrition surged 300 per cent in the first six months of 2022, according to humanitarian agency Save the Children, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"As Somalia grapples with the worst drought spell in recent history, more than 200 children under the age of five have died of severe acute malnutrition since January," Adan Farah, the group's Humanitarian Adviser for Somalia, told Anadolu Agency.

Estimates suggest around half of Somalia's population of some 16 million have been directly or indirectly affected by what is one of the most extreme droughts in the country in four decades.

More than 7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and nearly 1 million – a majority of them children and women – have been displaced.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned that Somalia is witnessing "catastrophic food insecurity" for the first time since 2017.

An unprecedented fourth consecutive failed rainy season in eight regions of Somalia has pushed affected families to the brink of famine, according to the UN agency.

Farah explained that the severe drought and its impact on food security and availability has left families unable to feed children in affected areas more than once a day.

"The lack of proper diet and gap in food intake is making children severely and acutely malnourished," he added. ​​​​​​​

