Tunisia president praises Bashar Al-Assad's 'achievements'

Tunisian President Kais Saied met with the Syrian regime's Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, on the margins of their visit to Algeria on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the country's independence, where Saied sent a message to President Bashar Al-Assad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Al-Assad regime said, in a statement, that Saied asked Mekdad to convey his greetings to the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar Al-Assad.

Saied claimed that the "achievements" of the Al-Assad regime, as well as the steps attained by the Tunisian people against what he described as "the forces of darkness and backwardness", are complementary to achieve the common goals of the two brotherly peoples in Syria and Tunisia.

According to the statement, Mekdad held meetings with several foreign ministers, and discussed bilateral relations and regional and international political developments.

Mekdad arrived in Algeria to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. Upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene Airport, he was received by the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra.

READ: Algeria organises military parade on independence anniversary