Sudan's leading general calls for dialogue amid anti-military protests

The head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council on Saturday called on resistance committees for dialogue and common sense as anti-military protests continue in the North African country, Anadolu reports.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reiterated his call for dialogue among all segments of the society to ensure the stability of the country.

The challenges and dangers that surround Sudan and the nation require everyone to work together to overcome these difficulties and ensure security, peace and stability, he said.

Since the 2021 coup, Sudanese have held mass anti-military protests, led by resistance committees, which spearhead the current wave of demonstrations across the country.

More than 100 people have been killed in protests against the military rule since October, according to Sudanese medics.

Sudan's army chief also called on the political powers to prepare for the elections by forming their parties to pave the way for the army to fully assume its role in security and defense of the country.

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."

Earlier this week, al-Burhan announced that the army will withdraw from ongoing political talks to overcome the deadlock with the civilian opposition and allow political and revolutionary groups to form a transitional government.

READ: Sudan calls on UN to be 'neutral'