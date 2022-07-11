Indian premier greets Turkish president on Eid al-Adha

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, Anadolu Agency reported.

"On the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, through a personal letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, extended on his own behalf & People of India, warm greetings to the President & People of Turkey," the Indian Embassy in Türkiye tweeted on Sunday.

In Turkey, this year's "festival of sacrifice," one of the main holidays in the Islamic calendar, fell on July 9.​

