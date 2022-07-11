Jordan says never regards Iran as 'national threat'

Jordan said it has never considered Iran a threat to its national security.

"We have never looked at Iran as a source of threats to our national security," Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh told the BBC in an interview.

The premier said Amman is seeking to establish good relations with Tehran. "Jordan has substantial reservations about the way Iran is dealing with some regional files," he added.

"Jordan seeks to reach a formula of dialogue with Iran based on relations of neighbourliness," al-Khasawneh said.

Jordan's relations with Iran were severely damaged after the Jordanian support to Iraq during its war with Tehran in the 1980s.

Iraqi officials have recently revealed that Baghdad has hosted talks between Jordan and Iran to normalize their relations. There was no confirmation from both Tehran and Amman.

READ: Israel signs $3bn arms deals since normalisation Accords