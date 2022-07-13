Israel's burning alive of Egypt soldiers shows extent of its terrorism, Hamas says

Commenting on the revelation that Israel burnt alive Egyptian soldiers in 1967, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said yesterday that "this crime discloses the extent of Israel's terrorism."

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said: "The disclosure of the Israeli crime of burning tens of Egyptian soldiers alive during the 1967 aggression discloses the extent of Israel's terrorism and sadism which dominate Israel's behaviour in all of its wars."

"The Israeli occupation army and Israeli settlers have not stopped carrying out crimes, using internationally-prohibited weapons and killing and burning civilians as happened in Gaza and the West Bank; the last such a crime was burning Palestinian boy Mohammad Abu Khdeir."

Hamas spokesman stressed: "This aggression and terrorism [show]… the absurdity of attempts to merge the occupation into the region."

On Friday, Israeli newspaper Haaretz and prominent Israeli journalist Yossi Melman revealed information about Israel's crime of burning Egyptian soldiers alive near Jerusalem and burying them in an unmarked mass grave during the 1967 war.

