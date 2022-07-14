Biden vows to keep Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist' list

US President Joe Biden has told Israel's Channel 12 TV that he is committed to keeping Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on America's "terrorist" list. The interview was broadcast last night.

Biden answered "yes" when asked if he was committed to keeping the corps on the list, even if that meant the end of talks to revive the Iran nuclear agreement. He said that his predecessor, Donald Trump, made a "gigantic mistake" by withdrawing the US unilaterally from the nuclear deal in 2018.

The US president added that he would use force as a "last resort" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

