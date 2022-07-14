Hamas: Biden's visit to Mideast aims to liquidate Palestine cause

US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause, Hamas said yesterday.

Speaking to Quds Press, Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said: "Biden's visit to the region comes in the context of reactivating the American role in the Middle East, as well as the formation of new alliances in the region."

"Biden's visit is targeting the Palestinian resistance, attempting to undermine Palestinian rights and remove them from the international political map."

According to Taha, Biden's visit also aims to reinforce the normalisation of ties between the "Zionist state" and Arab countries, stressing that "the normalisation of ties only serves the Israeli occupation and its plans."

READ: US president to demand real progress on human rights in Saudi, Egypt, rights groups say

He added that Biden's "hidden plans" should be met with national unity that would be the basis for the formation of a "united Palestinian front to confront the plans to liquidate the Palestinian cause."

Biden arrived in Israel yesterday in his first visit to the region since he became president. During his visit, he is planning to meet with Palestinian officials and then travel to Riyadh to meet with Saudi royals and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as officials from Egypt and Jordan.